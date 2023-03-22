AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron community is gearing up to celebrate big wins for the city after Akron Archbishop Hoban and Akron Buchtel took home state basketball titles over the weekend.

After playing strong basketball in Sunday’s OHSAA state championships, both teams will be recognized during a parade in the city on March 26.

Kicking off at 2 p.m., the parade will start at Main Street and Cedar Street and end at Bowery.

The Archbishop Hoban Knights won the Division I Boys Basketball State in a matchup against Pickerington Central.

The Buchtel Griffins defeated Rocky River Lutheran West to win the Division II title.

The Archbishop Hoban team is also set to make an appearance on FOX 8 News Thursday morning.