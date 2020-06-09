1  of  4
Akron opens patio permit applications for bars and restaurants

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A new Temporary Summer Patio Permit is open Tuesday.

The permit will allow restaurants and bars to expand or create outdoor spaces for dining.

The city says it won’t close streets for the permit, but that businesses can utilize sidewalks and other spaces adjacent to the property.

“Our restaurants and bars have been hit particularly hard by the necessary orders to protect public health during the coronavirus pandemic,” said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan.

Businesses can apply here.

Restaurants were closed in March for dine-in due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

They were approved for reopening with restrictions in May.

