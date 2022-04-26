AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Akron-Summit County on Holocaust and Genocide Education had its 34th annual commemoration and awards ceremony on Tuesday.

The ceremony was at the Akron-Summit County Public Library main auditorium. It featured Emma Kaufman Rose, author of “Saving Six Million: A Holocaust Memoir” and granddaughter of two Holocaust survivors.

“Each year, this event encourages all of us to take pause to remember the millions lost as a result of the Holocaust,” said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan. “This important gathering fosters awareness which in turn helps in preventing such atrocities in the future.”

Student participants of the Holocaust arts and writing contest were also recognized.