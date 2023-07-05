AKRON, Ohio – An internal investigation is underway to examine the actions of two police officers involved in the forcible arrest of a suspect which has drawn criticism on social media as excessive.

Akron police have released body worn dash camera video that shows two officers approaching Jordan Ely Sr., 31, in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store on Copley Road, near his home, on July 1.

In their report, the officers say they were on routine patrol when, earlier in the day, they saw an orange Ford Edge with a temporary tag. A registration check revealed the tag was expired.

The vehicle was also believed to have been associated with a prior incident and attached to Ely, who had outstanding felony warrants that included domestic violence.

As he was approached Ely, who was standing outside of his vehicle, the police body worn camera shows him turning back toward the open driver’s door.

Body worn camera footage shows the two officers approaching Ely and grabbing him by the arm immediately.

In the officers’ narrative, they explained that they approached him as they did to prevent him from accessing a weapon or contraband in the vehicle.

A press release issued by the department said they did so to prevet him from fleeing.

In the struggle that followed, Ely was taken to the ground and repeatedly ordered to put his hands behind his back, which he either could not do or refused to do as the officers ordered

“Ely did not comply, and officers continued to try to separate his hands to safely handcuff the suspect. During the two-minute struggle to get Ely into custody, strikes were used in addition to the physical grappling,” read a police department release.

The actions of the officers is under an internal investigation, during which Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett has declined an interview.

In an exclusive June 15 interview with FOX 8 to explain details of a statistical analysis of Akron police performance and complaints, use of force, and threats against officers, Chief Mylett explained how and when force could be used.

“We react to somebody else’s action. For whatever reason I tell you, and I have cause, probable cause to believe you committed a crime, and I say (to a suspect), ‘you are under arrest,’ I need you to put your hands behind your back, and you look at me and you use some vulgarity or you communicate, ‘no,’ I’m going to do my best to talk you into doing what I want you to do. At the end of this, I’m still going to affect the arrest,” said Mylett.

“The decision to use force isn’t connected to an officer’s desire to have that outcome. We ask someone, ‘hey, can you come here for a second?’ Hey, would you turn around and put your hands behind your back? You are under arrest,’ and really when force is used, we are reacting to someone going along with that,” said Akron Police Lieutenant Michael Miller.

Police say following the struggle, Ely’s one-year-old child was found in the back seat of his vehicle and a bag of a white substance that field tested positive for fentanyl was discovered on top of a center console ash tray.

ELy is currently being held in the Summit County Jail on charges that include resisting arrest, obstruction of official business and drug possession.

Mylett says the incident involving his arrest is currently under an internal review to ensure APD policies and procedures were properly followed.

The investigation will also be reviewed by Akron’s police auditor and members of the newly formed Citizens Police Oversight Board.

“I’m not saying everybody is perfect and we are not going to have the incident where an officer is unprofessional and if that happens, then we deal with it during the disciplinary process,” Mylett previously told FOX 8.