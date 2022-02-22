Akron officers respond to call for man with gun; two later found dead in home

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police responded early Tuesday morning to a home after receiving several 911 calls about a man with a gun.

It happened at just before 2:45 a.m. The person who called 911 said a man inside a house on Ritchie Avenue had been screaming and was pointing a gun at other people in the house.

Officers said when they arrived, they could hear yelling from inside the house. Two people who were inside the home came out and that’s when officers learned there was at least one other person inside with the suspect.

According to a release from Akron police, officers stood outside a side door and gave the suspect “numerous verbal commands to drop the gun” he was holding. Police said the suspect refused, and brandished a gun when he appeared at the top of the stairs.

At that time, police said two officers fired their guns, and the suspect went back into the home. “It was not initially clear if the suspect or the other individual were struck or injured,” the release from Akron police stated.

The Akron SWAT team responded to the scene. SWAT tried to establish communication with those inside the home, but police said those efforts were not successful.

The SWAT team then entered the home and found two men — a 21-year-old, who was identified as the suspect, and a 38-year-old — in the living room. Both were dead, according to police.

Akron police said the two officers involved in the incident have about two years’ experience with the department. Both officers were placed on paid administrative leave, pending the results of the investigation; that’s per department policy.

The investigation will be conducted by members of the Akron Police Department Major Crimes Unit as well as the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations. The case will then be turned over to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office for review before being submitted to the Summit County Grand Jury for evaluation.

A separate internal investigation will also be conducted.