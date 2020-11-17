Akron nurse makes plea to Ohioans to take COVID-19 precautions seriously

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio’s frontline workers are seeing the rise in hospitalizations from COVID-19 firsthand.

“We saw our numbers skyrocket through that past week. Our numbers tripled. We just had so many patients come in that needed emergency medical help,” said Stacey Morris, the COVID unit nurse manager at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital.

Morris wrote a plea on Facebook for Ohioans to practice COVID safety protocols.

“I was just seeing a lot of posts on social media about people saying it was blown out of proportion and that, you know, people are even calling it fake.”

She also felt she needed to share her reality.

“We have patients that only require a little bit of oxygen and then within a couple of hours, they’re requiring an ICU bed and intubation. It’s hard because you can see the fear in their faces of the unknown.”

And that can take a toll on healthcare workers.

“It’s really heavy for the nurses, the techs, the doctors. I get a little emotional talking about it because it’s just so hard to watch,” Morris said.

In just three days, her post had been shared more than 1,000 times.

“That’s kind of my biggest thing about posting it, is just to know that this is real and just to take it seriously.”

Morris said one of the biggest concerns is the unpredictability of the virus.

“A lot of times we’re seeing people within family groups that are giving it to each other.”

And she’s worried about people gathering over the holidays.

“I’m worried about the holiday season. I know my team here, the nurses and the techs are super worried about the holiday season, and our providers that care for these patients day in and day out.”

Morris said she also wanted to communicate that if someone does get the virus, there is a team ready to help.

“This virus can be really scary, but also that we’re here to help you and we have a great team here to work through and take care of you if you need it.”

She said she hopes her post will get through to people to be vigilant about mask wearing, washing their hands, social distancing and just having compassion for others.

“I just want people to kind of take it, to really take it to heart.”

