Akron North High School mourns football coach

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– Akron Public Schools is mourning the death of North High School football coach Sonil Haslam.

Haslam leaves behind his wife Kelly, who is an Akron Public Schools teacher, and their children.

Superintended Christine Fowler Mack described him as a wonderful man, coach, teacher and father.

“Sonil Haslam coached football as a way to teach leadership to young men. He loved coaching. Those he coached loved him,” Fowler Mack said in a statement on Wednesday. “In his other job at APS, Sonil Haslam was the first face most of our families saw when they entered our administration building. His calm, reassuring nature was so helpful for our families and so valued by our staff.”

His legacy will live on in the hundreds and hundreds of youth who benefited from his positive impact in their lives.