(WJW) — Travel + Leisure magazine has named Akron the “best place to retire” in the U.S., with monthly expenses coming in under $2,500 per month.

“No, it doesn’t have the warm climes and white-sand beaches of Florida, but it does have an average monthly mortgage of just $699,” reads its article, published Monday, which cites cost estimates compiled by the personal finance site GOBankingRates.

With other estimated costs like health care and groceries added in, a retiree would pay on average $2,361 per month to live there, according to the magazine.

Akron isn’t the most affordable city on the list — that’s Jackson, Mississippi — but it’s got a high livability score and it’s close to popular destinations like Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens and Cuyahoga Valley National Park, the magazine notes.

“Our city has so much to offer as a great place to visit, live and retire!” reads a Tuesday Facebook post by the city.

Akron is home to 188,509 people, but fewer residents are of retirement age, compared to Ohio and the rest of the country, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates.