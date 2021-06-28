Akron murder victim ID’d as high school football player

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Akron Public Schools community is mourning the loss of a 17-year-old student.

Kanyae Lamb was shot on Elma Street in Akron Sunday night and died at the hospital, the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

The school district said Lamb was a football player for North High School.

“All of Akron Public Schools is feeling the loss of Kanyae Lamb and grieves for him—-yet another young person victimized by violence We ask that you pray for Kanyae and his family, his fellow students, the teachers, coaches and staff. We offer our support to them in any way possible,” Akron Public Schools said in a statement on Monday.

Grief counseling is available to students by calling the high school at 330-761-2665.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.