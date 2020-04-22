Akron murder suspect arrested in West Virginia after two years on the run

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– A man suspected of a 2018 murder in Akron was arrested in West Virginia Tuesday afternoon.

Bryan Esters, 33, was wanted by the Akron Police Department for homicide. The U.S. Marshals Service tracked him to the Morgantown area, where he was arrested without incident. Authorities said a firearm and marijuana were recovered from the scene.

Esters and Andre Warren got into an argument with Dominique Thomas outside a restaurant on Pioneer Street in Akron on July 1, 2018. Marshals said Esters and Warren both shot at the victim. Even when Thomas was on the ground, Esters kept firing at close range, according to investigators.

“Our task force officers never gave up looking for this dangerous fugitive. With Bryan Esters in custody the streets of Akron and Morgantown, West Virginia are safer,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a news release.

Last year, Warren was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 29 years.

Ester remains in custody in West Virginia awaiting extradition to Akron.