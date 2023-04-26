[Watch previous coverage in the player above.]

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron’s city hall and Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center along South High Street both reopened to the public on Wednesday, April 26.

Both buildings have been closed since April 14, ahead of expected protests against a grand jury decision on the June 2022 shooting death of Jayland Walker involving Akron police. Jurors ultimately decided the eight officers involved would not face charges.

Akron Municipal Court, 217 S. High St., also resumed in-person hearings on Tuesday, April 25, according to AkronUpdates.com, the city’s dedicated website for updates on protest-related changes happening downtown.

Those who had afternoon arraignments or summonses and were unable to get into the court after April 10 should appear at the courthouse at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, or next Wednesday, May 3. Anyone with questions can call the court at 330-375-2120.

University of Akron resumed normal operations on Monday, April 24. All daytime and evening classes resumed as scheduled in the Polsky Building and the College of Business.