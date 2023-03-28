***Video above: Akron’s plans for performing acts, STEM schools raising concerns among parents***

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – It’s official — Akron Public Schools will be seeing some building changes at the start of next school year.

The school board voted Monday night to move sixth grade students in the East cluster to the middle school building at the East Community Learning Center in the fall.

According to the school district, Robinson, David Hill, Seiberling, Barber and Mason community learning centers will be K-5.

East CLC will then be grades 6 through 12, joining Buchtel CLC and Firestone CLC with this structure.

Since school days are longer at the middle schools than the elementary schools, Interim Superintendent Mary Outley says the move will give these sixth graders more time to learn.

They will also now have access to college and career academy projects.

The superintendent says a plan will be put in place to make sure the transition is smooth for families.

Board members continued talks Monday of potentially building a new North High School and a new school in the Kenmore neighborhood.

They also debated options like closing some elementary schools and the National Inventors Hall of Fame STEM High School.

The STEM school is being leased from The University Akron, but that lease is set to expire this fall.

The school district says the board could reach more decisions in early April.