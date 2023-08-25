***The video above is from a previous report.***

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – An Akron mother was sentenced to prison after two young children were killed in a house fire last year.

Masiame Donzo was sentenced Friday to six to nine years in prison on charges of involuntary manslaughter and child endangering.

According to court records, back in May 2022, a neighbor called 911 after noticing black smoke coming from one of the windows of a home in the 1200 block of Seventh Avenue.

When firefighters got there, they say the house was filled with smoke and two children were found unresponsive inside.

The victims, 10-year-old Abou Jabateh and 8-year-old Fatumata Jabateh, were taken to Akron Children’s Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Investigators say both kids had multiple disabilities.

There was no parent or guardian home, and investigators say their mother had gone out to get dinner at the time.

Donzo was taken into custody and brought to the Summit County Jail not long after.