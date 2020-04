AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – If you want to ride the bus in Akron, you’ll need a face covering.

Akron Metro RTA is following Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s recommendation on “no mask, no service.”

Starting Wednesday, all Metro employees will be wearing masks.

All riders over the age of 2 will be required to wear one.

“No shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service,” Akron Metro RTA says.

