Akron mayor’s office says city working to plow ‘inadvertently missed’ streets

**Related Video Above: The snow cleanup in Akron on Friday.**

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Akron mayor’s office offered a service alert update on the continued effort to remove snow from city streets Sunday.

“We are addressing any streets that were inadvertently missed,” Mayor Daniel Horrigan’s office said in a Facebook post as of 3 p.m. “We will continue addressing these extra areas of clean up until all our public streets are clean.”

The office said that work continued to be done on first through third priority streets.

They pointed out that once streets are taken care of, city snow plows can begin working on large piles of snow on sides of roads that could be causing blockages.

The community is not alone in its continued removal of snow following a large storm that blanketed much of Northeast Ohio last week.

A parking ban is being lifted at 8 p.m. tonight, the city said.

Resident who need city street snow removal still can contact the city at akronohio.gov/311