AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — With Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan not running for reelection, the city is guaranteed a brand new mayor come November.

But first, seven Democratic candidates (there are no Republicans) are being whittled down in Tuesday’s primary election.

Candidates are: Tara Mosley; Marco Somerville; Shammas Malik; Jeff Wilhite; Mark Greer; Joshua Schaffer; and Keith Mills.

The candidates have debated local issues multiple times, as seen in the video above.

