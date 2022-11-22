AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced the Akron Fire Department‘s next fire chief Tuesday.

Chief Joseph Natko will take the position immediately with a formal swearing-in ceremony to be held in the coming weeks, according to a press release from Mayor Horrigan.

Natko has served with the Akron Fire Department for more than 30 years.

According to Mayor Horrigan, Matko is the 20th chief of the Akron Fire department.

“We accepted applications from all over the country and found the best candidate for the position was right here in Akron proudly serving our community,” Horrigan said. “I firmly believe our Akron Fire Department is one of the best across the state and to maintain that unparalleled level of service to the community requires an experienced and dedicated leader. I am confident that Chief Natko is the right person to lead this department and he will bring his integrity, heart for service, and commitment to the City of Akron to all he does in this well-deserved promotion.”

Chief Natko first began his career with the Akron Fire Department in March of 1991 as a firefighter and medic. He was promoted to Lieutenant in 1997, Captain in 2005, Provisional District Chief in 2011, District Chief in 2015, and most recently served as a Deputy Chief, the release said.

“I’m extremely humbled to have been selected to serve as the next Chief of the Akron Fire Department,” Natko said. “Our firefighters and paramedics are truly an outstanding workforce, and it will be my honor to serve with them as we move Akron Fire forward in its commitment to the community.”