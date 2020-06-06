1  of  5
Breaking News
WATCH LIVE: Northeast Ohioans rally together in name of man shot, killed by Cleveland officer Ohio casinos, racinos, amusement parks and water parks can reopen in 2 weeks Several of Ohio’s entertainment facilities can reopen June 10 Timeline of what led to protests, violence across the nation after the murder of George Floyd Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Live Now
LIVE BLOG: George Floyd protests across the country and here in Ohio

Akron mayor kneels with police and protesters during rally

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy Mark Manning

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Today’s Akron protest brought city leadership and demonstrators together.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan was seen this afternoon taking a knee along with Akron police officers and hundreds of protesters during a rally to protest police violence.

The noon protest started at the corner of High and Exchange Streets, with demonstrators marching to the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center and back again to listen to speeches. The mayor was also seen walking alongside protesters during the march.

Protests have sprung up all over the country, following the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd while he was in police custody two weeks ago. Floyd’s death was later ruled a homicide.

Plenty of people came out for a rally last weekend in Akron as well (as seen below):

While some area protests have turned destructive, plenty of other community gatherings have brought police and protesters together.

Lorain police chief kneels with protesters during march

Find continuing protest coverage right here.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral