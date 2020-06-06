Akron mayor kneels with police and protesters during rally

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Today’s Akron protest brought city leadership and demonstrators together.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan was seen this afternoon taking a knee along with Akron police officers and hundreds of protesters during a rally to protest police violence.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan takes a knee with a few officers in front of the police station. pic.twitter.com/eXiDQZZUCN — Mark Manning (@MMohio) June 6, 2020

The noon protest started at the corner of High and Exchange Streets, with demonstrators marching to the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center and back again to listen to speeches. The mayor was also seen walking alongside protesters during the march.

Protests have sprung up all over the country, following the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd while he was in police custody two weeks ago. Floyd’s death was later ruled a homicide.

Plenty of people came out for a rally last weekend in Akron as well (as seen below):

While some area protests have turned destructive, plenty of other community gatherings have brought police and protesters together.

