AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan has decided not to seek a third term in office, he announced Tuesday evening.

“My reasons are my own,” Horrigan is quoted in a statement, adding that he would complete his second term, which ends December 2023.

Here’s his full statement:

“After much consideration and self-reflection, I have decided not to seek a third term as the mayor of this great city.

“My reasons are my own, and they are without regret. It is the honor of my professional lifetime to serve as Akron’s 62nd mayor. It is my intention to complete my second term through December 2023 with the same vigor and integrity that I hope I have displayed so far. There’s still more work to be done.

“I’d like to thank the Akron community that continues to place their trust in me as a leader. Many of you have supported my vision for the community throughout my tenure as Mayor, and some through almost 30 years of public service.

“Finally, thank you to my family. My wife Deanna, daughters Cassidy, Kennedy and Camille, granddaughters Luca and Winter, my mom, sisters, brother and all who have supported me throughout this time. I’ve been blessed beyond belief.”

A spokesperson in the mayor’s office said Horrigan declined to be interviewed Tuesday evening.

Horrigan took office in 2016 and began his second term in 2020, according to the city’s website.

He was previously elected as Akron’s Ward 1 councilperson in 1999, and held that position for nearly eight years. In 2007, he became the Summit County Clerk of Courts.