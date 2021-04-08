Akron Marathon to return with reduced capacity, new course

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Akron Marathon will return this year with a new course and safety protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FirstEnergy Akron Marathon, Half Marathon and Team Relay are scheduled for Sept. 25 with a new starting line location in downtown Akron, which will allow traffic for those in later waves. Capacity will also be reduced.

“This year, we’ve had to go from Plan A to Plan Z on more than one account, but we’re here for it, and we’re as committed as ever to ensuring a safe and enjoyable race day experience. To our staff, board, volunteers, and committee members thank you for the extra hours and work you’re doing to ensure that happens,” said Anne Bitong, president and CEO of the Akron Marathon.

Marathoners will experience the Ohio and Erie Canal Towpath Trail, Merriman Valley, Sand Run Metro Park, West Akron neighborhoods and Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens along the revised course.

(Image courtesy: Akron Marathon)

Other planned races are the National Interstate 8K and 1 mile on June 26, the Goodyear Half Marathon and 10K on Aug. 14 and the Kids Fun Run on Sept. 24.