AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The streets of Akron will be overrun, literally, just after dawn Saturday as 7,000 runners take to the streets in the 21st Akron Marathon.

The sold out race, often referred to as an unofficial holiday in the city, will take runners through winding streets and hills, following a blue line across 26.2 miles through diverse communities.

“As you run the blue line throughout the city, you see neighborhoods come together. There are house parties, block parties, the energy, the music, the live music all along the course. It’s awe inspiring when you are out there trying to run 26.2 miles, ” said Phil Montgomery, the newest board member.

On Friday, runners were streaming into the John S. Knight Center to pick up their registration packets and visit dozens of vendors at the Health and Wellness Expo.

“We have many people who have run every race. The community embraces this event really like no other event in Akron. We are really proud of how many people participate, how many people watch the race, how many people volunteer,” said race co-founder Steve Marks.

Among those preparing for Saturday’s race is 79-year-old Donna Serdinak of Akron, who has already run 19 of them.

“I’ll probably be the oldest person in the marathon,” said Serdinak, who was the only runner in the 70-plus age bracket last year. “I guess I’m just inspired to run, I love to run.”

In the field will also be first-time runners, including Henry and Mary Manahan of Akron, who will be running with their dad to make the event a family affair.

“I’m so excited. They are a little scared,” said their dad Kam Manahan “It’s a wonderful feeling just to get to see them take up this sport and get to do something together outside I’m really excited about it.”

“I’m nervous but it will be fine,” said Mary

Over the years, the event has drawn runners from more than 40 states across the United States.

While many of the runners will be competing, even if only against themselves, others expect to simply take in the moment and enjoy it.

They include Brenda Stauffer, who is running a leg of the marathon relay and plans to stop to pet every dog along the way.

“We are actually here to have fun and to support any kind of dog rescue there is, so we don’t have a time limit. We just go out and do our best and have a great time and there’s beer on the last leg,” said Stauffer.

Regardless of their motivation or their journey to get here, every runner will leave Akron with a story.

“We are really proud of how many people participate, how many people watch the race, how many people volunteer and it’s just a great experience,” said Marks.