AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Summa Health’s Akron Marathon Race Series kicks off this weekend with a 1-mile course and an 8K course.

Runners can pick up their packets at the University of Akron’s James A. Rhodes Arena, 373 Carroll St.

The starting line for both races is at 290 Spicer St., just outside the University of Akron’s InfoCision Stadium, and the finish line is at Coleman Commons, 185 Carroll St., where the Finisher Festival is planned.

The National Interstate 1 Mile

The National Interstate 1 Mile starts at 7 p.m. Friday, June 23, and the winners are expected to reach the finish line in 4 minutes.

Workers are expected to set up the start and finish lines from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, June 23.

Here’s a map of the course:

The National Interstate 8K

The National Interstate 8K starts at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, with race staff arriving two hours prior. Runners are expected to finish between 7:55 a.m. and 9:06 a.m.

Here’s a map of the course:

How to register

Online registration for both races has closed, but will be open again on race day, Friday, June 23, according to the website. Space is limited. There are only 25 spots left for the 8K, so registration is first-come, first-served, operators said.

The cost is $25 for the 1-mile race and $60 for the 8K. Only credit cards will be accepted.