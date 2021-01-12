Akron Marathon moving ahead with plans for in-person races

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Akron Marathon will move forward with plans for in-person races this summer.

According to a Facebook post by the Akron mayor’s office, it’s not clear how exactly the race will be set up quite yet.

“What this might look like amid the pandemic is still being worked out,” according to the post.

Summa Health will be the presenting sponsor of the Akron Marathon Race Series through 2023.

According to the post, the following race dates are confirmed:

— National Interstate 8K & 1 Mile, June 26

— Goodyear Half Marathon & 10K, Aug. 14

— FirstEnergy Akron Marathon, Half Marathon & Team Relay, Sept. 25

