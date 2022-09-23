AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Runners are gearing up for the 20th FirstEnergy Akron Marathon this weekend.

The weekend kicks off Friday with the Akron Marathon Kids Fun Run, a one-mile noncompetitive race for kids 12 and under. It’s presented by Akron Children’s Hospital.

Fun run races start by age group at 6 p.m. at 300 S. Main Street, in front of Canal Park and end in front of Akron Civic Theatre.

The main event kicks off Saturday with the FirstEnergy Full Marathon, Half Marathon and Team Relay. Opening ceremony will be at 6 a.m.

The races begin at 7 a.m. at the Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High Street, and finish at the Akron Civic Theatre.

Organizers are expecting about 7,000 participants and 2,000 during the event.

