Akron Marathon cancels summer races

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Marathon has canceled its summer races due to the restriction of more than 250 people through September 7.

Here’s a list of canceled races:

The National Interstate 8k & 1 Mile on June 27, 2020

Goodyear Half Marathon & 10k on Aug. 8, 2020

At this time the FirstEnergy Akron Marathon, Half Marathon and Team Relay September 26, 2020 is still scheduled.

Runners who already registered for the June or August races can donate their registration fee or defer the cost for a future race.

Race organizers say they’ll be contacting people who have registered.

The Akron Marathon, National Interstate Insurance, and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will donate money for t-shirts and medals for the canceled races to the Akron Community Foundation’s Community Response Fund for Nonprofits.

They expect a minimum donation of $20,000.

