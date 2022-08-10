AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Pickle, a company that specializes in everything-pickle, wants people to know that if they saw their “prized pickle patrol mobile” driving erratically on Tuesday afternoon, it wasn’t them behind the wheel.

Akron police confirm the company’s delivery truck was stolen and then went for a wild ride.

Courtesy: The Akron Pickle

According to police, a delivery driver for the company was unloading items from the van when a suspect jumped into the driver’s seat and took off with the delivery vehicle.

Police say before they caught up with the suspect, the delivery driver of the ‘pickle patrol’ followed the suspect, with the help of a passerby. The driver told police, that the suspect took the stolen van to the Village Thrift and E. Waterloo, where he went inside and allegedly stole several items.

Police then caught up with the ‘pickle patrol’ when they spotted the stolen vehicle speeding along S. Main Street. Police tried to make a traffic stop, but they say, the suspect refused to stop and led officers on a short chase.

During the pursuit, the suspect ran several red lights and committed other traffic violations, said police.

The chase ended when the suspect drove back to E. South Street and then crashed into the back of a building next to the Hope Café.

Police have identified the suspect as 38-year-old Laurence Word of Akron. Word was taken into custody after he ran into the basement of the Café.

Police said, clothing taken from the Village Thrift Store was found inside the stolen vehicle, and the van was later returned to the business owner.

The Akron Pickle posted on Facebook, “We are beyond grateful that our staff, the community and our pickle truck were not harmed today.” They add, “Thank goodness, it turned out to be not a huge dill, and we are grateful for everyone who offered help and support and to the Akron Police Department for their quick action in ending the situation safely.”