Akron man shot to death following fight

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting in the area of S. Rhodes Ave. and Trigonia Dr. that evening after 9 p.m.

Police say officers found a 28-year-old man lying in the street.

He’d been shot multiple times.

The Summit County Medical Examiner reports the victim died late Saturday night.

Investigators say the victim and the suspect had a fight before the shooting.

The suspect is believed to be driving a silver SUV.

The victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Callers can remain anonymous.