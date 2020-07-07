Akron man shot multiple times while riding 4-wheeler

Editor’s Note: The video above is about an Akron mask proposal.
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Akron are investigating a deadly shooting.
It happened Monday night around 7 p.m. at Chesapeake and Dahlgren Dr.
Officers found a 24-year-old man who had been shot.
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office reports the victim was shot multiple times.
He died at the hospital just before 8 p.m.
Witnesses said the suspect was in a dark-colored vehicle and shot at the victim while he was riding a 4-wheeler.
The victim has not been identified, pending next of kin notifications.
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.
A woman nearby was grazed in the leg with a stray bullet.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at (330)375-2490 .
