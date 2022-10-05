AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A property owner who was reportedly shot after firing at Springfield Township police officers investigating a zoning law violation at his residence has died, police confirmed.

It happened at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 2300 block of East Waterloo Road, according to police Sgt. Eric East.

Officers who came to the residence for a follow-up investigation into a zoning law violation were met with gunfire from the property owner, according to a news release.

Officers returned fire and incapacitated the man. He was taken to Summa Health System Akron Campus. Police later Wednesday confirmed the man died.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident, per protocol for all officer-involved shootings. The officers involved were placed on mandatory administrative leave, which is also customary.

Police said they’re not releasing any further details right now or offering interviews.

___

This is a developing story. Check back here for more details.