Akron man sentenced to prison in 2007 rape case

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – An Akron man already serving prison time has now been sentenced on rape charges.

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Kelly McLaughlin sentenced 40-year-old Gerry Simmons to 20 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to two counts of rape on Oct. 3.

In 2007, the rape survivor went to the hospital and a sexual assault kit was collected. At the time, the investigation didn’t lead to a suspect.

The sexual assault kit was tested in 2015 and DNA matched Simmons.

His prosecution was conducted as part of the Akron Police Department’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, which formed in 2018 to review unsolved rape cases less than 20 years old where DNA was collected but no suspect was charged with a crime.

He’s currently serving prison time for felonious assault. He will start serving the 20 years for these new charges when his previous sentence is up.

“I am proud of the survivor, who showed tremendous strength after nearly 14 years of waiting. I want to

thank my assistant prosecutors and the entire SAKI team for their continued fight to bring justice to

these survivors and their families,” said Prosecutor Walsh.

The Akron Police Department received a three-year, $1 million grant from the Department of Justice in 2018 to form the SAKI Unit.