AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A man was sentenced Monday for the murder of his landlord, a Summit County Prosecutor’s Office announced.

Eric Pursley, 23, was given a life sentence by Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Oldfield, following the shooting death of 59-year-old Daniel Stein last fall. A jury had previously found Pursley guilty of murder and felonious assault, with gun specification on both charges.

Akron police were called to the 600 block of Sumner Street on Oct. 5 for the shooting. Upon arrival, they found Stein who had been shot in the head, and he was pronounced deceased. The men reportedly got into an altercation over Pursley being behind on his rent. Pursley was arrested and charged that day.

Photo courtesy Summit County Prosecutors Office

“Daniel Stein was a beloved father, grandfather, husband, brother, and friend. We all grieve at the loss of a man who gave so much to our community,” Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said in a statement Monday. “Eric Pursley deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison for taking Daniel Stein’s life.”

Pursley is reportedly going to be up for parole 18 years into his sentence, in accordance with Ohio law.