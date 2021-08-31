Akron man sentenced to life in prison for murder

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – An Akron man convicted of a 2020 murder has been sentenced to life in prison.

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison McCarty sentenced 22-year-old Melvin Terry Jr. for killing 20-year-old Noah Kinney and assaulting another man.

Terry will be eligible for parole after serving 18 years in prison.

Investigators say Terry shot at Kinney 12 times while Kinney was running to his car in a driveway on Noah Street on Jan. 8. Kinney was hit three times and died from his wounds.

The passenger in Kinney’s car was grazed by a bullet on his forehead.

Terry later turned himself in to police.

According to investigators, Terry’s father, 45-year-old Melvin Terry Sr., took his son’s car to have bullet holes repaired before police could investigate.

Akron Police eventually found Terry’s car by sending a subpoena to On-Star. It was found having the window repaired from the bullet holes.

Terry Sr. pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice charges. He was sentenced to one-year probation.