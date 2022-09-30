AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A 45-year-old man who pleaded guilty while on trial for three separate murders could remain behind bars for the rest of his natural life.

Coley Richardson, 45, of Akron, was sentenced Friday to life in prison, with eligibility for parole after 54 years, according to a news release from Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.

Investigators used DNA and ballistics evidence to tie him to three separate fatal shootings in 2019:

On April 10, 2019, he shot and killed 41-year-old Freddy Todd following an argument. Todd was visiting a friend’s house.

On June 23, 2019, he shot and killed 44-year-old Nickole Coleman, while she was in her car in the driveway of a home where Richardson was staying.

On Oct. 17, 2019, he shot and killed 59-year-old Michael Anderson after an argument at an Akron home.

Richardson, who faced three counts of murder with gun specifications and one count of having a weapon while under disability, went on trial Monday, Sept. 26, for one of the murders.

But during that trial, Richardson pleaded guilty to all three killings.

“Coley Richardson showed no remorse for any of the victims or their family. He murdered them in cold blood. He needs to spend the rest of his life in prison to keep the community safe,” said Walsh.