Akron man sentenced for strangling woman, setting body on fire

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– An Akron man received life in prison for killing a 44-year-old woman in 2018.

Daniel Lee Jones, 47, admitted to killing Kerri Blondheim during his trial. He was found guilty of murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.

The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office said Jones strangled Blondheim and broke every bone in her throat following an argument as his apartment on Sept. 23, 2018.

Jones dumped her body in a wooded area on Van Buren Road near the New Franklin-Barberton border. According to prosecutors, he covered the body with a mattress and set both on fire.

“Kerri Blondheim was loved by family and friends and leaves behind a heartbroken community. No one should suffer the way Kerri did at the hands of Daniel Lee Jones,” said prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.

He will be eligible for parole after 19 years in prison.

Continuing coverage of this story here