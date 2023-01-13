AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – An Akron man was sentenced to prison for shooting at two children as they played basketball in the street.

Tyler Duncan, 21, was sentenced to 16 to 18 years in prison for four separate incidents, which include firing a gun at the children in 202. That shooting was caught on video.

Prosecutors say he didn’t show up for his sentence last April, so Thursday he finally faced a judge.

The 11 and 15-year-olds weren’t hit, but their parents say the incident has caused a lasting impact.

“It still haunts me because we both could have lost our sons that day. One inch closer, they could have been dead. That’s something that Tyler didn’t think about,” said victim’s mother Dolly Young.

Young says her son, Alex, who is now 13 years old, was just playing ball with other children on Rockaway Street in Akron when it happened. She and her family have since moved away from the area.