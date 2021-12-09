Akron man sentenced for raping woman as she was trying to escape

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– An Akron man was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to rape.

James Walters, 46, will be eligible for parole in 10 years. Summit County Common Pleas Judge Susan Baker Ross designated him a Tier III sex offender, meaning if he is released from prison, he will have to register with the local sheriff every 90 days for the rest of his life.

In April 2019, Walters convinced a 27-year-old woman to come to his house, where he became aggressive. The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office said the woman tried to escape through a bathroom window, but Walters broke in, grabbed her and raped her.

The victim eventually ran from the house and was taken to Akron General Medical Center.

During his sentencing, Walters was also declared a sexually violent predator, which increased his sentence, since he sexually assaulted another woman in 2001.