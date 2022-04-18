AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– An Akron man was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for the 2020 murders of two neighbors.

Jason Shockley, 32, pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated robbery last month. He’ll be eligible for parole after 25 years.

The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office said Shockley was living in an abandoned home near both of the victims and his mother was their caretaker.

Ben King, 69, was found stabbed to death in his home on April 8, 2020. Then on May 21, 2020, Garry Ballis, 68, was also found stabbed to death.

Investigators located Shockley with Ballis’ vehicle and credit cards, as well as knives, according to the prosecutor’s office.