AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — An Akron man was sentenced Monday for the murder of his girlfriend and shooting her 5-year-old daughter on New Year’s Eve, the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Christopher Mason, 39, was sentenced to 31 years to life in prison after being found guilty of murder and more earlier this summer.

Photo courtesy Summit County Sheriff’s Office

Mason was found guilty of the following, according to the office:

Two Counts of Murder with Gun Specifications – Special Felonies

Two Counts of Attempted Murder with Gun Specifications – Felonies of the 1st Degree

Two Counts of Felonious Assault with Gun Specifications – Felonies 2nd Degree

Having a Weapon Under Disability – a Felony of the 3rd Degree

Endangering Children with a Gun Specification – a Felony of the 3rd Degree

U.S. Marshals arrested Mason after the shooting on Brittain Road on Dec. 31. His girlfriend Allison Dinkins, 38, died from her injuries and the 5-year-old daughter sustained an injury to her face.

Mason is eligible for parole after being in prison for 31 years, the prosecutor’s office said.