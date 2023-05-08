AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – An Akron man was sentenced to prison for causing a crash that left a passenger dead back in 2021.

On Monday, 37-year-old Kenny Clinton was sentenced to seven years in prison.

According to investigators, police tried to pull Clinton over along Marcy Street in October of 2021. Clinton then drove off, eventually crashing into a dumpster on Andrus Street, near Steiner Avenue.

A passenger, 24-year-old Keera Bradley, died in the crash.

Investigators say Clinton then ran off on foot and later reported his car stolen to police. However, DNA helped investigators determine that Clinton was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

He pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide, failure to comply and failure to stop after an accident on Feb. 16.