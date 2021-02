WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash.

It happened in Milton Township in Wayne County on State Route 585 Thursday.

According to a press release, Thomas Cook, 75, of Akron, was headed southwest on SR-585 and went left of center.

He hit a pickup truck head-on.

Cook was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was taken to the hospital via lifeflight.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor.