Akron man gets life in prison for murder during robbery

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– An Akron man was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for shooting and killing a man during a robbery.

A Summit County jury found Christian Pittman, 24, guilty of murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence. He will be eligible for parole after 24 years.

Pittman and his co-defendant, Cenqunn Woods, robbed a man at the Spring Hill Apartments on June 5, 2018. The two men were confronted by the victim’s roommate, 28-year-old Diamond Smith, who had just returned home.

According to the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office, Pittman shot Smith several times before running from the scene. Smith was found near the pool of the apartment complex and pronounced dead at the scene.

Pittman was arrested after he arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound, Akron police said.

Woods pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated robbery in December. He received life in prison with the eligibility of parole after 15 years.