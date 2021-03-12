Akron man shot and killed inside home

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) The Akron Police Department and the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old Akron man.

Police were called to the 700 block of Boulevard Street for shots fired Thursday evening just after 10. When they arrived on the scene, officers discovered the victim inside the home with a gunshot wound.

The 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released pending family notification.

The incident remains under investigation.