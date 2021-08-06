Akron man found guilty of raping woman he met on dating app

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A Summit County jury found an Akron man guilty of raping a woman in September of 2019.

William Queen, 51, of Stoner Street, was found guilty Friday of two counts of rape, felonies of the first degree, and one count of felonious assault, a felony of the second degree.

According to investigators, the woman met Queen through a Facebook dating app. The two went to the woman’s apartment for dinner where investigators say Queen grabbed the woman, assaulted her and raped her.

Sentencing before Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Tammy O’Brien is scheduled for Sept. 7. Prior to sentencing, a hearing will determine if Queen is a sexually violent predator.

Queen was convicted of another rape in Medina County in 1999. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison and released in 2018.