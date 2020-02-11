Akron man found guilty of killing woman, setting body on fire

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– A Summit County jury convicted a man of killing a 44-year-old Kerri Blondheim in 2018.

Daniel Lee Jones, 47, of Akron, was found guilty on two counts of murder, two counts of tampering with evidence, one count of felonious assault and one count of gross abuse of a corpse.

The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office said the pair got into an argument at Jones’ apartment in Akron on Sept. 23, 2018. He strangled Blondheim and broke every bone in her throat, according to investigators.

In an attempt to cover up the murder, Jones dumped her body in a wood area on Van Buren Road near the New Franklin-Barberton border. That’s where he covered Blondheim with a mattress and set both on fire, prosecutors said.

Jones will be sentenced on Feb. 25.

