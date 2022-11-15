AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – An Akron man has been found guilty in connection to the shooting death of a 21-year-old man in the city nearly two years ago.

A Summit County jury found 23-year-old Kashmair Mingo guilty of murder, aggravated robbery, obstructing justice and having a weapon under disability.

He will be sentenced on Dec. 30.

According to investigators, Tyraye Carter was shot several times while sitting in his car in the area of Tampa Avenue and 28th Street Southwest on Dec. 3, 2020.

Investigators identified Mingo as a suspect in the murder, as well as 21-year-old Javion Rankin and 23-year-old Donrell Davis, who are also from Akron.

Dorell Davis (Courtesy of Summit County Prosecutor’s Office Jaivon Rankin (Courtesy of Summit County Prosecutor’s Office

Rankin and Davis face charges of aggravated murder, murder and aggravated robbery. Rankin is scheduled to go on trial on Jan. 16, while a trial for Davis hasn’t been set yet.