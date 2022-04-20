AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– A Summit County jury found a man guilty in a shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

Bryan Esters, 35, of Akron, was convicted of two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of felonious assault, one count of weapons under a disability, one count of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of leaving the scene of an accident.

The shooting happened following an argument involving Andre Warren at a restaurant on Pioneer Street in Akron on July 1, 2018. Esters and Warren opened fire, shooting Dominique Thomas three times, the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Esters chased Thomas and shot him four more times at point blank range. Thomas died and the other victim survived.

While driving away from the scene, Esters ran a stop sign and hit another car. He remained a fugitive until he was found in West Virginia in April 2020.

Warren was convicted in 2019 and sentenced to life in prison with the eligibility of parole after 29 years.