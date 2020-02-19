Akron man found guilty in 2015 shooting death of pizza shop employee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A man accused of shooting and killing an Akron pizza shop employee four years ago was found guilty Wednesday on multiple charges, including murder.

Zakareia Husein was working at his family's pizza shop, Premium New York Style Pizza, on December 7, 2015, when a masked gunman demanded money. The 21-year-old handed over the cash but was shot and killed.

In 2017 Shaquille Anderson was identified as a suspect in the case after Akron police received tips while investigating a string of armed robberies that led them to him.

Then, nearly a year later in June 2018, a Summit County grand jury indicted Anderson on charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery and having a weapon under a disability.

Wednesday, Anderson pled no contest to the indictment.

He was found guilty of the following charges:

Aggravated murder with repeat violent offender, violent career criminal, and gun specifications

Murder with repeat violent offender, violent career criminal, and gun specifications

Aggravated robbery with repeat violent offender, violent career criminal, and gun specifications

Having a weapon under disability

Anderson's sentencing is scheduled for March 17 at 2 p.m.

According to our previous report, Anderson is currently serving time at the Mansfield Correctional Institution on unrelated charges. In 2016, he pleaded guilty to eight counts of aggravated robbery and was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

