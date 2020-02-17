Akron man finds bullet in bathroom after weekend shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)-- Akron police are investigating a shooting at a house that tore a hole in a man's bathroom.

"I came in and saw the shards of tile that were on the floor. I went to the shower and that`s when I saw the bullet," Maurice Howard said.

It was a frightening sight on Sunday morning as Howard got up to get ready for church.

"(It's) the exact same spot where I take a shower. So had I been taking a shower, it would've hit me."

He found the bullet in the drain and saved it for police.

"It was a real wake up call," he said.

Howard said the shooting must've happened sometime between 8 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday while he was sleeping. The timing possibly saved his life.

"I looked at it as a blessing and I spoke to the minister about it, he agreed it was a blessing."

He has lived in the home for two years.

"About four or five times I've heard gunshots right outside."

Howard said he is invested in positive change for his community.

"I believe this can be a better neighborhood than it is today."

After this incident, vandalism and theft to his community garden in the lot next door, he plans to put in security cameras on the property.

Howard said he thinks the shooting was just a reckless accident.

"I forgive them whoever they are. I hope God is able to touch their hearts and change their character."

Anyone with information can call Akron police at 330-375-2552.