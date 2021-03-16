Akron man convicted of raping teen

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– A Summit County judge found an Akron man guilty of sexually abusing a teen girl.

Craig McClellan, 50, was convicted of two counts of rape, five counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material and three counts of gross sexual imposition.

In 2019, the victim, who is developmentally delayed, shred that McClellan had touched her inappropriately on several occasions, according to the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office. Police later learned he also raped the teen after they found pictures and videos on his phone.

“I am so proud of the survivor for testifying against the person who did these horrific things to her. Despite her age and disability, she showed incredible strength and courage,” said Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.

The prosecutor’s office facility dog Avery sat with the victim during her testimony.

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Tammy O’Brien will sentence him on April 15.