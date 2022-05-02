AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – An Akron man convicted of raping an 11-year-old girl that he knew was sentenced to prison on Monday.

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Susan Baker Ross sentenced 40-year-old Robin Stevens to life in prison. He is eligible for parole after serving 16 years.

According to county prosecutors, Stevens was also listed as a Tier III sex offender.

On April 4, he was found guilty of rape, attempted rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition.

According to court records, the 11-year-old victim was staying at Stevens’ house in 2019 when he sexually assaulted her.